Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

ANTM stock opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

