ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $1,279,877.72 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $375.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.