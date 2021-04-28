Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $155.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
