Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $155.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

