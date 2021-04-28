Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAN. William Blair started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

PLAN opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

