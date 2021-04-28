Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$12.66

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.34. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.13%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

