Analysts Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

