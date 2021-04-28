Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $93.00

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,144. Alarm.com has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

