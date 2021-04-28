Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $299.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.56 and its 200 day moving average is $212.25. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $304.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.