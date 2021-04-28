Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iteris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Iteris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $303.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

