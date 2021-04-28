Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $128.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.67 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $548.92 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after buying an additional 710,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,133. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

