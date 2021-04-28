Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $19.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $24.83 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $79.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 23,174,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,603,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

