Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

