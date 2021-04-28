Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $52.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $52.90 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $223.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.60 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

