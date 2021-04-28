Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.11. 13,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.