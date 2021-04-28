Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $76.01. 22,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

