Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,327 shares of company stock worth $23,993,388 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $46,390,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.