Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $173.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.23 million and the lowest is $172.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $154.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $752.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.71 million to $762.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $826.38 million, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

