Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $73.14. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,106. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.