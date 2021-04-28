Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.62 Million

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $636.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.63 million to $660.47 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,835. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

