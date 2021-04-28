Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.60. BOK Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

