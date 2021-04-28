ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMSSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277. AMS has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

