Amryt Pharma (AMYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $482.73 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

