Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Amphenol by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

APH opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

