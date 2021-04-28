AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 M-.

Several research firms have commented on POWW. Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:POWW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

