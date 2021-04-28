Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.48 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $18.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.20. 522,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Amgen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.23.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

