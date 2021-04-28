Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $19.59 on Wednesday, reaching $235.54. 150,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average is $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

