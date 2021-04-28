Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Amgen stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $236.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

