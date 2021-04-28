Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the March 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.