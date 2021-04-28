American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

