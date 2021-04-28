American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $262.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $252.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average is $229.39. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.