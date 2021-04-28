American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 161.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.02. 35,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.39. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

