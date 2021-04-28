American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.02

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 1207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 333.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

