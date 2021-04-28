American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in American Financial Group by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

