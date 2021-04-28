American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ AFINP opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.