American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,649. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

