America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

