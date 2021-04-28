Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $66.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.59 million and the lowest is $54.65 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

AMBA traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. 258,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

