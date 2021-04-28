Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3,197.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

