Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

