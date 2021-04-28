Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $9.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.83. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.