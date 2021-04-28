Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

