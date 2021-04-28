Alteryx’s (AYX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

AYX stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -320.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

