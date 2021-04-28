AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

