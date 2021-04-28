Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.88 ($59.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

EPA ALO traded up €0.47 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, hitting €47.21 ($55.54). 822,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.58.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

