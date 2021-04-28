Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS.

GOOG stock traded up $78.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,385.39. 238,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,902.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

