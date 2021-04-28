Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 201 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.39. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.