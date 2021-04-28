Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,734,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,239,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.