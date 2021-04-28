Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $444,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

