Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

