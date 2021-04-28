Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

